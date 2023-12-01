QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 50

Tonight: Spotty rain, low 47

Saturday: Iso. AM shower, mainly cloudy, high 55

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 54

Monday: Few showers, high 46

Tuesday: Spotty rain, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a soggy note, as an area of low pressure makes its way through the Ohio Valley. This system brings us fairly widespread and steady rain Friday morning through early afternoon. Beyond that point, the rain becomes more scattered in nature through the evening. Expect breezy conditions, with highs topping out near 50.

That rain exits the region into Saturday, leaving us with just an isolated morning shower chance. We’ll then be drier the rest of Saturday, with mainly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

We stick in the middle 50s Sunday, but more rain is in the forecast. This round of rain will be much less widespread, and more scattered in nature. We’ll be watching just a few light, spotty showers into the afternoon.

Spotty showers linger into the start of the next workweek, before clearing up early Wednesday. Highs fall through the 40s next week.

-McKenna