QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: On/off rain, breezy, high 60

Tonight: Showers taper, clouds break, low 34

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 48

Sunday: Seasonable sunshine, high 53

Monday: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 50

Tuesday: Rain showers, breezy, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a wet note, as a cold front makes its way through the state. Expect rain showers to continue on-and-off throughout the day, before tapering late-afternoon into early-evening. Highs top out near 60, with a strong breeze. I do think most of us will be drying out in time for Football Friday Nite plans, with the exception of some lingering showers to the southeast.

For Saturday, clouds quickly break, making way for mainly sunny skies. Highs fall behind the front, however, back into the upper 40s. Luckily the breeze will be much lighter. For the Buckeyes final home game, expect temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff, dropping back close to 40 by games end.

We hang onto the sunshine for Sunday, with highs in the lower 50s, which puts us right near normal for this point in the year.

Clouds return Monday, with highs near 50. We’ll then be tracking showers late Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

Expect some showers Tuesday, and a strong breeze. Highs top out in the middle 50s. That rain will taper by early Wednesday, making way for drier air in time for Thanksgiving. It will be cold, though, with highs dropping back to the upper 30s by Thursday.

-McKenna