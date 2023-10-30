QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning rain, breezy, high 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, frost, low 29

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, sct’d snow late, high 44

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 44

Thursday: Cool sunshine, high 49

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We are off to a very wet start to the week, as rain continues to move through the region. Good news is, it is gradually tapering, and getting lighter, as we get toward the late morning hours. By about midday, most of us should be fairly dry. It will also be cool today, as temperatures plateau in the middle 40s, not moving much from morning into the afternoon.

Expect frost as we head overnight and into Tuesday morning, as temperatures bottom out at or below freezing across most of the region. We’ll then see partly cloudy skies, with highs back into the middle 40s. Expect dry conditions most of Halloween day, however, we will be watching an area of low pressure that will bring a few scattered snow showers to the region, between about 7 PM and 2 AM in Columbus. Little to no accumulation is expected.

That all clears up early Wednesday, then we’re looking at clearing skies, with highs sticking in the middle 40s.

We’ll see mainly sunny conditions as we get into Thursday, and temperatures start to warm, slightly. Expect highs in the upper 40s, with breezy conditions.

By Friday, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with highs into the middle 50s, putting us back closer to average for this point in the year.

-McKenna