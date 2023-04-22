QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly rain, high 57

Tonight: Some clouds, low 37

Sunday: Stray showers, high 51

Monday: Sunnier skies, high 52

Tuesday: Warmer, sunny, high 61

Wednesday: Clouds return, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

A cold front has brought a good bit of wet weather to start us off for Saturday. Heaviest showers will wrap up by the afternoon, but still expect to see a stray shower for the rest of this evening. Temperatures don’t get too warm as we only make it to the mid to upper 50s.

Winds will pick up after the main line of the front moves through. Speeds for Saturday could push up to 15 MPH out of the west. Gusts likely won’t be too high. Winds calm down for Sunday, but could still be breezy at times.

Sunday will be much cooler as the thermometer struggles to make it above 50 degrees. Most of the day will be dry and cloudy, but areas north of Columbus could see some stray showers in the evening.

A decent stretch of sunshine moves in for the first half of this upcoming week. Temperatures will start to rebound in that time. We go from the low 50s on Monday to the low 60s by Tuesday.

We won’t get much warmer throughout the week. Stray showers push in on Thursday. Rain chances build Thursday night into Friday where we see a steadier chance of scattered showers. However, we do warm up a little more by the end of the week, making it to the mid 60s.

-Joe