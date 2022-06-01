QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny morning, then P.M. rain & storms, high 88

Tonight: Scat’d rain & storms, low 65

Thursday: Scat’d showers, cooler, high 72

Friday: Clouds clearing, high 75

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

After a warm and muggy start to the day, showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon.

Thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, temperatures have had no trouble jumping into the 80s, and will max out just shy of 90 degrees. This heat is adding instability to our atmosphere, which will be fuel for thunderstorms later this afternoon. The southwesterly breeze is ahead of a cold front and is bringing in rich gulf moisture. This moisture is already showing up in the form of high humidity and will be linked to clouds, rain and thunderstorms.

Make sure that you are staying weather aware this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong, damaging wind gusts. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/BqgEspno0u — Liz McGiffin ☈ (@MetMcGiffin) June 1, 2022

The cold front will build in from the northwest corner of the state and push southeast through the day. This will lead to widespread rain & thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so it will be a day were you want to be weather aware. The main threat we will be watching for with these storms is strong, damaging wind gusts. There is also a low end threat for small hail.

As the front stalls southeast of 71, the chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday and only max out in the mix 70s.

As the front pushes out of the area Thursday night, cooler, drier air will move in. Then, high pressure will start to build in Friday into the weekend. This means more dry air which will bring back sunshine and a warming trend as temperatures climb to the mid 70s Friday and Saturday then lower 80s by Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz