Rain & strong to severe storms possible for Columbus area before the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear early, clouds increasing late, few showers early, low 61

Friday: Clouds increase, showers and storms popping up, stronger storms later, high 86

Saturday: Chance of rain and storms, partly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Isolated pop-ups, partly cloudy, high 86

Monday: Partly sunny, pm rain & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with temps back to normal in the lower 80s. We will see skies remaining mostly clear through midnight tonight. Overnight we will be watching as a complex of storms that is far to our northwest, will approach southern Michigan and into northern Ohio before daybreak.

At a minimum these showers and storms to our north will be weakening and will bring an increase of clouds toward morning on Friday with temps near 60. I can’t rule out seeing a few showers making there way into our northern counties for early Friday morning. Friday will be a day where being alert will be key.

The Storm Prediction Center has us all under a slight risk for severe storms on Friday into Friday overnight, and this has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk (higher risk than slight) for severe storms. The main threat during the day will be strong gusty winds later in the day, and hail. However, some of the storms could produce some heavy rainfall as well, and there does a remain a very low risk of a spin up tornado mainly north of I-70 late in the day.

Highs on Friday will top in the mid to upper 80s, and spots that avoid rain and storms during the day could approach 90. The heat along with the severe wind threat will decrease Friday night, but the heavy rain threat will remain, and flooding will be a potential Friday overnight. Lows will only drop to near 70. It is important to know that the severe threat will remain into Saturday but will be decreased.

Highs will top Saturday in the middle 80s with scattered storms again around the area and high humidity. The rain and storm threat will go down significantly for Father’s Day Sunday with isolated pop-ups and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase a bit overnight on Sunday night.

Monday we will see a noticeable frontal boundary approaching not only the area, but a big portion of the eastern half of the country. Ahead of this front we will see heat and humidity again, the possibility of some strong to severe storms again. But maybe the bigger threat may be in heavy rainfall. The big question mark is where the low in the southern Gulf eventually ends up and how much of that is available locally ahead of next weeks cold front.

The front should push east by Tuesday morning bringing a brief window of showers on Tuesday morning, then high pressure will build in with temps topping in the mid 70s with clearing skies. Wednesday will be beautiful again, like this past Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Skies will remain mostly sunny next Thursday with highs near 80.

-Dave