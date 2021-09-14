Rain & storms with a weak cold front heading toward Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & some rumbles, gusty winds at times, low 68

Wednesday: Rain likely, esp early, few rumbles, high 78

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Its been a very warm day today with highs back into the upper 80s. We will see warm temps this evening with readings falling into the lower 80s by sunset. Overnight we will watch for rain and storms moving in from the northwest. The main threats with these storms are a low risk for gusty winds, and heavy rainfall.

Temps will start in the middle to upper 60s in the morning, and with rain showers around in the morning with a few rumbles, temps will barely climb in the morning, but with some broken clouds later, highs should top in the upper 70s (pretty much normal). Thursday will see clearing in much of our area, expect the southeast where a shower could linger, with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday will be a warmer day as highs will top in the middle 80s again. We will see mixed clouds with a front north and a disturbance to our south. The weekend will see high pressure expanding with more sunshine on Saturday and highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday will have temps in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will see very warm temps again on Monday with highs in the upper 80s again. We will see a few thundershowers on Tuesday ahead of our next system with highs in the middle 80s (well above normal).

-Dave