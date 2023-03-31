QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, breezy, high 62

Tonight: Rain & storms, windy, low 52

Saturday: Windy, PM showers, falling temps

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Monday: Warm, breezy, showers later, high 70

Tuesday: Few showers, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Showers start to move in this morning, then gradually get heavier, and arrive in several waves throughout the day. We will be fairly breezy on this Friday, with highs reaching the lower 60s later in the day. Expect a bit of a lull in the rain as we head mid afternoon toward early evening, then more rain and storms on the way tonight into tomorrow morning.

We will be keeping a close eye on the timeframe between about 12 AM and 4 AM on Saturday for the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary threat associated with these storms will be strong gusty winds.

That severe potential is for winds associated with thunderstorms, but strong winds do stick around throughout the rest of Saturday as well. We are under a Wind Advisory for most of our area from 8 AM Saturday through 6 PM. Gusts as high as 45-55 MPH will be possible, bringing the threat for downed branches and possible power outages.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Saturday, in the mid 50s during the morning, then falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday looks much nicer, with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the middle 50s.

For Monday, expect a warm and breezy day, with highs topping out near 70. We will be watching for a few spotty showers and rumbles late Monday and into Tuesday.

By Tuesday, expect highs sticking in the 70s, with a few spotty showers throughout the day. The active weather period continues through the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna