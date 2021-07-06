Rain & storms will return to Columbus area bringing more seasonal temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms later, high 91

Thursday: Rain & storms ahead of a cold front, high 86

Friday: Partly sunny, high 83

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a very warm day again with highs into the lower 90s this afternoon. Heat index values again pushed into the upper 90s this afternoon. Tonight skies will clear out, and winds will relax, keeping temps up, and humidity even higher. Wednesday we will see more sunshine early, more clouds later. By late morning pop-up showers will form with storms near midday.

We will see scattered afternoon and evening rain and storms with highs again in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain & storm chances will continue into Wednesday overnight. The main threats going to Wednesday and Thursday will be heavy rain with the slow moving storms. Thursday should have our highest chance of rain and storms with the cold front approaching our area.

Temps on Thursday will push into the middle 80s, so still mild for this time of the year even with rain and storms. It appears we will get a quick break from the rain on Friday with temps in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies.

Saturday scattered rain showers will return with temps remaining in the lower 80s. We will see an unsettled pattern into the weekend and early next week, which will keep rain and storms on and off in the forecast through early next week with temps remaining near normal. Temps will push to the middle 80s on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday of next week rain chances will decrease a bit and temps will increase into the upper 80s.

-Dave