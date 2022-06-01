QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM rain & storms, high 88

Tonight: Sct’d rain & storms, low 65

Thursday: Sct’d showers, high 72

Friday: Clearing clouds, high 75

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off dry, but with warm temperatures and high humidity. That’s going to be a trend throughout the day as temperatures quickly warm up into the 80s by mid-morning, and into the upper 80s for daytime highs by early afternoon. Those warm temperatures and that high humidity is going to be fuel for storms that develop later in the day. Our timeframe for potential severe weather will be between about 2 PM and 9 PM. Currently our forecast area is under a marginal to severe threat for severe weather, with gusty winds and localized flooding being the primary threats.

As we head into Thursday, we start the day off rainy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain showers will then continue throughout the day before tapering by late afternoon and into the early evening. Highs on Thursday will be cooler, in the low 70s.

High pressure begins to build in Friday and throughout the weekend. We’ll see clearing clouds Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

As we kick off the weekend, we’ll see sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Then on Sunday, we’ll see sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Our next round of rain and storms then looks to arrive late Monday and into Tuesday.

-McKenna