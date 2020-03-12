Rain & storms tonight ahead of an incoming cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain moving in, some storms possible south with gusty winds, low 44

Friday: Clearing skies, breezy conditions, high 50

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain later, high 46

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a very warm day today with sunshine mixed with clouds ahead of the rain and storms that will move into our area this evening. The best chance of seeing strong to severe storms will be south of our area in Kentucky and northern Tennessee tonight.

For our area, we do a have a low end “marginal” risk mainly in our extreme southern counties this evening. This includes Fayette, Ross, and Pike counties, for the risk of a isolated storm that could produce some gusty winds.

Once the cold front begins to push through our area, we will quickly see rain showers coming to an end from west to east, and should be out of our area before daybreak on Friday. Temps will drop to the middle to upper 40s by daybreak and will fall into the middle to lower 40s in the morning.

We will see more clearing and breezy conditions during the day on Friday with daytime highs getting back to near 50. Winds will relax late and temps will fall back to around freezing to start the day on Saturday.

Saturday we will see rain showers moving back into our area with temps in the middle 40s for highs. We could see some wet snow flurries with no accumulations by Saturday night. Sunday will start to see clearing skies in our area with temps back near normal in the upper 40s.

Monday will see more clouds again with highs back into the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday rain showers will move back into our area but it will remain mild in the upper 50s.

We will see temps back to near 60 with a few showers possible on Wednesday with highs back into the lower 60s. We will see rain likely on Thursday with highs back into the warmer middle 60s.

-Dave