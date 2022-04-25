QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Afternoon showers/storms, breezy, high 76

Tonight: Showers taper, mostly cloudy, low 44

Tuesday: Clearing, cool, high 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 57

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We started the day off nice and mild, with temperatures quickly soaring into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. We’ll hit our daytime high temperature shortly after lunchtime, and then temperatures will begin to fall the rest of the afternoon, along a cold front passing through the state. We’ll drop to the low 60s by about 6 PM. That passing cold front will also bring us showers and storms this afternoon. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but we do have the potential for some strong winds, with gusty conditions throughout the afternoon and evening.

Showers begin to taper Monday night, then temperatures drop to the mid 40s Tuesday morning. We start Tuesday off cloudy, but clouds start to clear into the afternoon, and temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s.

By Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies, but highs will be cooler, in the low 50s. Then as we head into Thursday morning, we will see some areas of frost across the region, as overnight lows drop near freezing. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s.

By Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, and daytime highs will top out in the low 60s, still below normal, but one of the more mild days this week.

Temperatures begin to increase to near-normal as we approach the weekend, but rain chances return as we head into Sunday.

-McKenna