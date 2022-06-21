QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, low 71

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, strong storms later, gusty winds possible, high 93

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 87

Friday: Sunny skies, high 91

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a hot day today with temps the hottest of the season so far with highs in the middle 90s at 95°. Tonight expect mostly clear skies, with winds becoming light to calm overnight with lows in the lower 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies to start on Wednesday with highs climbing to the lower 90s with higher humidity.

By the afternoon expect showers and storms in our forecast with some of the storms being strong to severe with gusty winds in the forecast. The best chances of the strongest storms will be in the southeast later Wednesday afternoon. The rain and storms should move south by Wednesday night.

A slight cool down expected for Thursday with sunshine returning, drier air, and highs only in the upper 80s. Heat will crank up again on Friday with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 90s. We will top in the mid 90s under sunny skies on Saturday.

Another front will arrive later on Sunday with a chance of rain and storms again, and temps around 90 ahead of the front. We will see a cool down behind the front with highs back near normal on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave