QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance showers, few rumbles overnight, low 72

Tuesday: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81

Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 82

Thursday: Few PM Storms, high 83

Friday: Sunny, cooler, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a hot and sticky start to the work week, but changes are on the way this week into the upcoming weekend. This evening, temps will slowly fall, with high humidity. This will support some isolated pop-ups this evening, but better chances of showers and even some rumbles will occur between midnight and daybreak on Tuesday.

We will see more showers and some storms on Tuesday with a slow moving cold front pushing south through our area, and this will keep us fairly cloudy with highs only in the lower 80s. We could see some heavier showers in the afternoon to evening hours on Tuesday. Tuesday night the front will stall to our south, with lows back near normal in the mid 60s

Wednesday with that frontal boundary to our immediate south, we will see a chance of showers with the best chance in the southern half of our area, with highs in the lower 80s. We will see that front move away with clearing skies on Wednesday evening. Thursday will start off near normal in the lower to middle 60s, but a secondary cold front will blast through late Thursday.

This frontal passage could bring a few isolated showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s. Behind this front, we will see clearing Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s. Friday should be a pretty beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s with sunny skies. Saturday will be even more amazing.

Saturday morning most of us will start in the lower to middle 50s. Some isolated spots in the northeast might even test the 50° mark too! Temps will warm nicely into the upper 70s on Saturday with sunny skies. Saturday night expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We will enjoy more sunshine on Sunday with highs near 80. Monday should be another nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. This cooler than normal pattern should continue into next week as well.

-Dave