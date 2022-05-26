QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & PM storms, high 80

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 63

Friday: Rain & rumbles, high 73

Saturday: Clearing clouds, high 74

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Monday: Sunny, warmer, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off with a few scattered showers across the region, but as we head toward the afternoon and evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms start to move in. Our forecast area is under a slight risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Main threats for us will be strong gusty winds and hail, but we could also see some localized flooding across parts of the region as heavy rainfall is expected. Currently looking like our greatest potential for severe storms will be between about 1 PM and 9 PM this evening.

We will still continue to see some heavier showers and a few storms as we head overnight into early Friday morning, then during the daytime hours Friday, showers will lighten. We’ll see light scattered showers throughout the day on Friday with highs a bit cooler in the lower 70s.

Showers taper off overnight into Saturday, then we’ll see clearing clouds throughout the day on Saturday with daytime highs topping out in the middle 70s, which is near normal.

As we head into Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, and then we continue to warm up into Memorial Day with daytime highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

-McKenna