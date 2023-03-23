QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, breezy, high 68

Tonight: Rain & rumbles, low 41

Friday: Rain, heavy south, high 48

Saturday: Heavy rain & storms, windy, high 64

Sunday: Mild sunshine, high 58

Monday: Chance showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start off with some heavy rain and storms, especially to the north of the I-70 corridor this morning. This continues throughout the morning commute, and starts to spread farther south this morning and into the afternoon. A cold front will track through the state this afternoon, which could bring more heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Small hail is also something to watch for. In addition to all of this, it will be fairly breezy, with gusts at times near 30 MPH. Those southerly winds send temps up into the upper 60s.

By tonight, our heavier rain is along and south of I-70. That’s where we will see the majority of our rain on Friday, with more scattered activity in our northern counties. The winds die down for Friday, and temperatures drop back to the upper 40s to near 50.

Our system starts to head northeast on Saturday, which will continue to bring heavy rain, but becoming more widespread across both our southern and northern counties. Saturday will be a wet and very windy day, with gusts near advisory criteria. Temps top out in the middle 60s. Rain starts to taper off into the afternoon.

Sunday looks like the nicest day of the extended, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

We’ll see a few shower chances as we head into the start of the next workweek, with temperatures sticking right close to average.

-McKenna