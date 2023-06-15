QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms, some gusty winds, low 57

Friday: Mixed clouds, isolated midday shower, high 74

Saturday: Mainly sunny, mild, high 81

Sunday: Mostly sunny, clouds later, high 84

Monday: Isolated T-Showers, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a more seasonal day today with highs climbing back to the upper 70s to lower 80s with hazy sunshine. Clouds will continue to increase across our area this evening as the cold front moves southeast into our area ahead of sunset. We will see more showers and storms this evening, with some storms producing gusty winds, and small hail is possible as well.

After midnight expect scattered showers to continue behind the front with temps falling into the upper 50s by daybreak. There will be a break as the front moves away, but the trailing upper low will move through on Friday, and will give us a mix of clouds and sun, cooler temps, and potentially a stray shower or two. Highs will only top in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will have a cool start in the lower 50s to upper 40s outside of town, expect mainly sunny skies, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will see sunny skies early and clouds later, but warmer temps with highs back above normal in the middle 80s. Rain and storms are possible Sunday night into Monday as a weak system works through.

Next week we will be watching as the storm track will mainly be to our south, but close enough to keep rain chances in the forecast for Monday-Thursday, with the focus being on the southern half of the state. Temps will remain near normal for most of next week with highs in the lower 80s to upper 70s with scattered showers and storms possible from time to time.

-Dave