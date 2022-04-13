QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain to storms, high 71

Tonight: Severe storms, low 46

Thursday: AM showers clearing, gusty, high 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Early AM shower, partly cloudy, high 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, showers late, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day, as we’ve got storms approaching the region this evening and into the overnight hours. Showers have already started across much of Central Ohio, which is good news, because the sooner the rain and cloud cover builds in, the weaker the instability because it cuts off some of that radiational heating during the day. However, we are still under a severe threat for some damaging winds, with the potential for small hail, and the small risk of an isolated tornado, which is just a 2-5% risk for our region, but it is not nonexistent.

We’ll see thunderstorms picking up this afternoon, then the potential for severe storms from about 9 PM to 3 AM. On the back end of that, showers begin to taper by about the time of the Thursday morning commute. Thursday will be gusty, but we will see some sunshine, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday is setting up to be about the nicest day of the next 7, with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the upper 60s. We will see light scattered showers late Friday into early Saturday morning, but those clear out early Saturday, and we’ll see some sunshine to kick off the weekend, but temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s.

Easter Sunday will be a bit cool, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s, but we will see sunshine! We do have the potential for a light shower as we head late into Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Rain showers make a return as we head into the next work week.

Stay safe and stay alert today!

-McKenna