QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers near daybreak, low 55

Tuesday: Rain & storms, some strong to severe possible, high 74

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 71

Friday: Rain likely, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with highs around normal in the lower 70s. Expect clouds to increase tonight with lows dropping into the middle 50s and rain showers returning late.

Tuesday expect showers in the morning, and storms possible by mid morning, although, it does not appear that these storms will be strong or severe. We will see these wrapping up and moving east by midday, but then moisture and warm air will surge in on the back of a stronger southwest breeze. This will allow more unstable air to build in, and stronger to severe storms could for in this environment.

Expect the biggest threat in these storms will be strong damaging winds, but also hail will be a main threat. The lower threats will be brief heavy rainfall, and we will be watching for a spin up tornado as well, with the highest threat of that in the southwest part of the state. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

We will see rain showers and storms moving out of our area by midnight with clouds and cooler air in its wake. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temps that reach up into the middle 60s. Clouds will stick around on Thursday as well, with rain showers returning late in the afternoon to evening with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain will really ramp up on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. These rain showers will continue into the first half of the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s with some breaks in the clouds later in the day. Mother’s Day Sunday is setting up to be a nicer day with highs back into the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Temps will continue to increase for next Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

-Dave