QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm & muggy, low 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 83

Sunday: On/off rain & storms high 81

Monday: Chance showers, high 82

Tuesday: Isolated pop-ups late, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a warm finish to the work week with temps pushing into the middle 80s. Temps will stay warm due to increased humidity and clouds tonight. This means temps staying in the lower 80s by kickoff for Football Friday Nite tonight, and dropping only into the 70s during the games.

Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows into the upper 60s. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and storms moving up into the area by late morning into the afternoon. It appears we could see a few waves of showers and storms possible by mid afternoon sliding just north of I-70. Most of the activity looks to wane by late afternoon and early evening.

Temps will top in the lower 80s early on Saturday and then fall a few degrees. This will lead to a warm and muggy night for the Buckeyes game. Expect a few isolated showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. Rain chances will be on and off on Sunday ahead of a weak cold front. This will keep temps near normal in the lower 80s on Sunday.

Monday expect a chance of showers continuing with the better chances in the south and southeast counties closer to the slow moving cold front. This will keep temps again in the lower 80s on Monday. The weather pattern becomes somewhat disturbed for much of the the upcoming shortened work/school week with temps near normal in the lower 80s.

We will see isolated to chance showers and storms through most of next work week. Which does mean that not any one day looks significantly wetter than another, and almost no one will see rain every day. However, there are going to be chances of rain and storms in our area just about every day next week. Overnight lows will remain above normal with higher humidity in the middle 60s.

-Dave