QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 53

Wednesday: Showers & rumbles later, high 72

Thursday: Partly cloudy, storms possible at night, high 82

Friday: Hot, muggy, breezy, high 89

Saturday: Few showers early, afternoon rain & storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day with temps back near normal in the lower to middle 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours today with temps falling back into the lower 50s. I expect partly cloudy skies still to start the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Showers will start to move in from the west by mid to late morning on Wednesday, with better chances of rain and even some storms during the afternoon on Wednesday. The best chance of seeing any strong to severe storms on Wednesday do appear to stay south near the Ohio River and into Kentucky. These showers and storm chances should end Wednesday night.

Highs on Wednesday will be a degree or two below normal in the lower 70s. Thursday we will start off mild around 60 and see our temps push into the lower 80s during the afternoon with a lull in activity. However, it does appear that a chance of showers and storms will return by Thursday night with a boundary lifting north. This will keep temps in the middle 60s Thursday night.

Friday will be the hottest day of the year, with highs in the upper 80s for most of us, with some lower 90s possible south. We will also have a good deal of humidity and a fairly breezy day, making this the first really “hot” day of the year so far. Friday night will remain quite warm in the upper 60s with high humidity. This will all feed into rain showers and storms that will build during the day on Saturday.

In fact, I think our best chance of seeing some stronger to severe storms could come on Saturday with the strong cold front working through ahead of temps in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday and very high humidity. Behind the front on Saturday, expect much cooler air to slide in for Sunday with lows near normal in the morning, but highs only in the upper 60s.

Monday will see more sunshine with highs a bit cool near 70. Rain showers will roll back into the area on Tuesday with highs near normal in the middle 70s.

-Dave