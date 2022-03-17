QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 47

Friday: Partly sunny early, rain and storms in the evening, high 69

Saturday: Rain and breezy, high 52

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 59

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been one of the top 4 warmest March 17ths on record with highs in the lower 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping to the upper 40s. Expect skies to increase through the day on Friday with some sunshine early. We will see more clouds late, with isolated showers late afternoon increasing into the evening.

I expect that we will have some isolated pop-up t-storms between the evening hours, and before midnight. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong, with gusty winds being the main threat. The threat is fairly low, but there are some indications that a threat does exist up into our area. In fact the Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a marginal, or low risk for severe storms.

Friday overnight will have our best chance of rain with lows in the upper 40s. Showers will continue during a breezy and cloudy day on Saturday with highs barely into the lower 50s. Rain showers will end overnight Saturday night into Sunday. Temps will rebound back to near 60 on Sunday with clearing skies.

We will see more sunshine on Monday with highs back into the middle 60s. We will see a weak boundary drop south on Tuesday with showers expected. Temps will fall back into the middle 50s with the rain showers. However, on Wednesday the boundary will lift back north, with more rain expected as a series of disturbances move up into our area.

Temps will remain above normal in the middle 50s on Thursday with showers expected.

-Dave