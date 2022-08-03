QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, few isolated showers possible, esp. later, low 73

Thursday: Muggy morning, showers & storms later, high 88

Friday: On & off showers, some rumbles, high 84

Saturday: Sct’d pm t-showers, high 86

Sunday: Chance PM Storms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It was a hot and muggy day today with temps back into the lower 90s, with heat index values into the lower triple digits. We are watching a line of storms well off to our northwest, and a few isolated t-showers popping up in the southwest part of the state. There will be some isolated showers especially after midnight tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday expect a muggy morning with a few isolated showers and a rumble or two, but much better chance of showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours, with gusty winds being an isolated threat. We will see a bigger risk of heavy rainfall in the 2nd half of the day tomorrow with slow moving showers and a very moist atmosphere.

Highs on Thursday will still climb up into the upper 80s with very muggy conditions expected. Friday on and off rain showers and storms will be more numerous, so temps will be a bit cooler, only climbing into the middle 80s on Friday. Expect a risk for some heavy rainfall again on Friday.

As we head into the weekend, things will dry out for the morning hours rainfall wise, but as things heat up, we will see better chances of rain and storms both afternoons. Because of the later day nature of these storms, temps will be back in the middle to upper 80s both days, warmer on Sunday.

A front next week and a high parked to our southeast will keep moisture in our area, with chances of afternoon t-showers on Monday, increased rain chances on/off through the day on Tuesday, and still some showers around early on Wednesday as the front finally passes. This will keep temps near normal on Monday and below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 80s.

-Dave