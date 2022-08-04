QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, PM rain & storms, high 89

Tonight: Showers continue, low 72

Friday: Showers & storms, high 84

Saturday: Sct’d PM storms, high 86

Sunday: Chance PM Storms, high 87

Monday: Rain & storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.

Not only will localized flooding be a threat today, but also over the course of the next several. We’ve got a very light wind flow, which is going to create a fairly stagnant weather pattern, meaning the disturbances that move through the area will be slow moving, dropping heavy rain over parts of the area as they slowly track through.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, with heavier showers and thunderstorms picking up during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 80s, with continued high humidity.

As we head into the weekend, we will continue to see the threat for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as temperatures heat up and humidity sticks around. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues into the next workweek, with showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday. We will continue to see on and off rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s behind a passing cold front.

-McKenna