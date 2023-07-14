QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 69

Saturday: Clouds increase, pm rain and storms, high 85

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups, high 87

Monday: Rain showers & storms, high 83

Tuesday: Isolated pop-ups, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a beautiful summer day with temps running in the upper 80s to close to 90 today. Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with a few clouds around temps will fall from the upper 80s to lower 80s by sunset. This is the final sunset of the year at 9pm or later. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday clouds will quickly increase in the morning, with scattered showers and storms approaching by midday with temps pushing to the middle 80s. Rain and storms will increase in coverage Saturday afternoon into the evening, with lightning and heavy rain being the main risks. However, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a “marginal risk” for severe storms, with gusty winds being the main threat.

Rain and storms will taper off Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday should be the better of the two weekend days with just an isolated pop-up possible and highs in the upper 80s. Monday rain and storm chances ramp back up, and temps will fall into the lower 80s as a weak front pushes south.

The front will wash out just south of our area, with better weather expected on Tuesday, with just an isolated shower possible and highs in the lower 80s. Another series of boundaries will push south and stall in our area for the mid to late part of next week. This will keep temps in the middle 80s with a chance of showers and storms each afternoon Wednesday through Friday.

-Dave