QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated pop-ups later, high 79

Thursday: Showers & t-showers likely, some heavy rain possible, high 78

Friday: More showers expected, high 73

Saturday: Clearing skies, pretty nice, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with temps within a degree or two of normal. Tonight temps will slowly fall back to the upper 50s to near 60 as clouds start to increase. We will stay with mixed clouds to partly sunny skies through the morning on Wednesday, with a few isolated pop-ups by lunch.

A little better chance of rain and storms will return late in the day, with a low risk of a few stronger storms, with that threat mainly in the western third of the state. Highs on Wednesday will still be quite mild in the upper 70s during the day. Rain will continue Wednesday night and ramp up in chances for Thursday.

Thursday ahead of a slow moving cold front, we will have the threat again for some gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall with highs again in the upper 70s. The low will slowly move across the state during the day on Friday, with more rain showers expected, again some heavy rain showers will be possible with highs a bit cooler in the lower 70s.

I expect that showers will slowly move off to the north/northeast by Friday night with lows dropping to the middle 50s. Saturday will start off with more clouds, especially east with the departing weather system, and skies will slowly clear across our area with highs back to normal in the middle to upper 70s.

We will have a pleasant night Saturday night in the upper 50s, and a beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 80s. We will see numbers boost for Memorial Day with highs in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will keep high pressure in command of our area for Tuesday of next week with very warm temps, and sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

-Dave