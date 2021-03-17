Rain & storms return ahead of a colder blast for Winter’s end

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain moves in after sunset, low 51

Thursday: Rainy day, windy, few storms possible, high 54

Friday: Clearing skies, blustery, chilly, high 46

Saturday: Cold start, beautiful day, high 55

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Today was the warmest St. Patrick’s Day here in the city in nearly a decade since we set a record of 75° in 2012. Tonight will be dry for dinner time, but rain will be moving in before midnight tonight with the southwest part of the state first.

Temps will drop after midnight from the middle to lower 50s with rain increasing in coverage and intensity. As we head into the morning hours, expect a wet start to the day, but temps will be slowly recovering back into the lower to middle 50s with winds increase. We will see the windiest of the weather by late morning and really increasing by late afternoon and into the evening.

Winds will stay up into at least the first half of Friday as well. I think the period for storm chances will be near I-70 by late morning and slowly shifting south during the afternoon as colder air will start to push south. The main threat with the storms will be strong gusty winds. By Thursday evening most of the area will be in the cooler air with rain showers tapering down.

I would not be surprised if we had a few wet flurries mixed in in the far northeast part of our area overnight into early Friday morning as the colder air wins out. Friday will be a chilly day with winds remaining up for a period and temps only climbing to the middle 40s with lots of sunshine.

Saturday starts Spring (5:37am), and it will be cold to start in the middle to lower 20s. Lots of sunshine will be expect through the weekend and into next week. Temps will recover to the middle 50s on Saturday. Sunday will climb to the lower 60s after a cool start.

Next week we will see a modification of temps with highs in the lower to middle 60s on Monday and into the middle 60s on Tuesday with clouds increasing. I expect that ahead of our next frontal passage, we will see a chance of showers and a warm day on Wednesday with a high in the upper 60s.

-Dave