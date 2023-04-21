QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM rain & storms, high 73

Tonight: Rain showers, low 47

Saturday: Sct’d rain, high 57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 50

Monday: Cool sunshine, high 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the day off on a mild and dry note, with lows in the 50s. Cloud cover has already filtered in, so expect a mostly cloudy morning, with an isolated shower chance. Scattered showers and storms then move in along and ahead of a cold front pushing into the state this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have our area along and SE of I-71 under a 1-out-of-5 “marginal” risk for a strong-severe storm. This is mainly due to warmer temperatures in these areas where rain will arrive later.

More widespread rain then moves in overnight into Saturday. Expect our heaviest showers to taper Saturday morning, with lighter, scattered activity during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday drop back to the mid to upper 50s.

For Sunday, we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies, and the coolest day of the extended period. Morning lows drop to the 30s, then daytime highs top out near 50 in the city.

For Monday, another frosty start across the area with temperatures back into the 30s during the morning. Highs then rebound to the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Frost will be possible again Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll be looking at sunshine and highs near 60.

-McKenna