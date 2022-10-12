QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and breezy, showers, rumbles late, high 75

Tonight: Rain showers, chance for t-storms, low 52

Thursday: Early AM showers, clearing, windy, colder, high 62

Friday: Sunny, brisk, high 60

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 66

Sunday: Clouds clearing, cool, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a cloudy start to the day ahead of a cold front that will bring in breezy conditions alongside the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

We’re starting off the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. This is leading to increasing clouds, a strong southerly breeze and a few showers to the west. Wind speeds will pick up to gusts up to 25-30 mph this afternoon, and help to boost temperatures into the mid 70s.

This evening, as the cold front moves into Ohio, we’ll start to see more widespread showers and even a couple of thunderstorms. The chance for storms will increase through the evening drive and overnight. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts as the primary concern.

A few showers will linger early Thursday ahead of cooler and drier air. It will be another breezy day with a westerly wind picking up to 10-15 mph and temperatures slowly climb into the lower 60s.

Sunshine and breezy weather return on Friday. The clear sky will help to drop early morning lows to around 40 degrees ahead of a highs around 60s, which is around 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in on Saturday, but thanks to a southerly shift in wind temperatures will be seasonal and climb into the mid 60s.

The clouds will be ahead of another chance for showers late Saturday into Saturday night. These showers will be ahead of another cool down. Temperatures on Sunday will reach around 60 degrees ahead of highs in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz