SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 8 P.M.

Widespread showers and storms will continue to move eastward ahead of a cold front, as a potent storm system moves across the northern Great Lakes. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s, before showers moved in early this afternoon in a moist southerly flow.

As the front crosses Ohio this evening, rain and embedded gusty storms will include the threat of isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail, until the atmosphere cools behind the front overnight.

Showers will linger through Thursday morning, especially east of I-71, as the front slowly slides away and acorss the Appalachians. Cooler and drier weather will follow, with seasonable temperatures later in the week.

High pressure will build over the region during the holiday weekend. Expect lots of sunshine and a warming trend, with a southerly return flow developing.

Warm weather next weekend will feature highs in the 70s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers, storms. High 79

Tonight: Showers, rumbles. Low 47

Thursday: Morning showers, cooler. High 56

Friday: Partly sunny. High 58 (38)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (36)

Easter: Sunny, mild. High 66 (38)

Monday: Sunny. High 71 (43)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 76 (48)