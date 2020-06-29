Rain & storms near this week, but sun & heat will be the dominate feature

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clearing, warm, low 68

Tuesday: Few showers and storms in our southwest, partly cloudy, high 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 90

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

We have had a very warm day today with plenty of sunshine and some hazy skies mixed in. There have been a few showers and an isolated storm in the south and western portions of the state. Highs today were still in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with light winds that will become calm overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. The coolest spots were in east and northeast. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine on Tuesday with highs again in the lower 90s.

Just like today, we will be right on the edge of the disturbed weather with chances of storms mainly in the west and south part of our area and the state. Wednesday the disturbed weather will slowly slide further to the south and we will see a bit more sunshine, and temps a degree or two cooler, still in the upper 80s.

Thursday we will see more sunshine and dry weather with highs on the warm side again near 90. The holiday weekend is looking hot, with a good amount of sunshine, highs will be in the lower 90s on Friday. Saturday it will be hot for the holiday with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

We will see a few more clouds over the weekend, with clouds increasing on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s again. We will again see hot weather on Monday, but with the quite weather pattern breaking down a bit with a chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave