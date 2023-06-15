QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM rain & storms, high 82

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 58

Friday: Clearing, cooler, breezy, high 76

Saturday: Sunny sky, high 82

Sunday: Few clouds, shower late, high 85

Monday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off on a dry note, with gradually increasing cloud cover, and highs eventually working their way into the lower 80s this afternoon. This puts us back closer to average for this point in the year. We do have rain and storms on the way, however, as we head toward the late afternoon and evening hours.

We could see an isolated strong to severe storm associated with this cold front that will be moving through, and the Storm Prediction Center does have our area under a 1-out-of-5 “marginal” risk for an isolated severe storm. Primary threats associated with this are strong winds, and some hail, with a low freezing level in the atmosphere.

For Friday, just a lingering drizzle during the morning hours, but we will see clouds gradually clearing into the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon.

The weekend actually looks really nice! Expect temperatures in the lower 80s for Saturday with lots of sunshine.

Sunday looks pretty good, too, with highs in the middle 80s and just a few clouds out. Sunday night we could see a few showers across the region, especially south, as a low pressure system moves close to and along the Ohio River. This system slowly tracks eastward, bringing us the chance for scattered showers through the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna