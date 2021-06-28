Rain & Storms increasing in coverage this week around Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, storms end early, very muggy, still, low 73

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, scattered storms late morning to evening, high 91

Wednesday: Rain & storms around, high 87

Thursday: Rain likely ahead of cold front, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, isolated storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a hot and sticky day today with showers and storms around our area. We did have temps mixed in the lower to mid 90s to mid 80s due to rain. Showers will fade before sunset tonight with temps remaining the mid to lower 80s.

Overnight skies will turn partly cloudy with winds becoming light to calm overnight with very high humidity and temps in the lower 70s. Tuesday will start off very warm and muggy with temps quickly climbing into the upper 80s by lunch with showers and storms popping up again, a little higher in coverage.

Wednesday we will be watching as remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Danny gets pulled up toward our area, this will all be ahead of a cold front which will arrive late on Thursday. This will keep temps in the upper 80s with our best chances of rain and storms so far in the last week.

Thursday will see our best rain chances due to the arrival of the cold front. Pockets of heavier rain will be possible with the front pushing through late in the day. Because of more clouds and rains around, temps will only top in the lower 80s.

On Friday the front will push east, but we will still have lingering chances of showers and storms around with highs in the upper 70s. Over the holiday weekend we will see more rain and storms possible as a low gets cutoff and will bring up rain chances into our area over the weekend. It will NOT be a washout, but something we will have to work around.

Thankfully the temps will be much more manageable with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend, with drier air expected by Monday of next week with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave