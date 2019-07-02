Rain & storms increase in coverage for the holiday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered storms early, low 73

Wednesday: Rain & storms likely, muggy day, high 88

Thursday: On & off storms, high 89

Friday: More rain and storms, high 87

Saturday: Storms ahead of weak cold front, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Scattered showers and storms continue to pop-up across our area this evening, and after a very hot day, some of these storms will produce frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and strong gusty winds this evening.

Showers and storms will fade out overnight giving way to mostly cloudy skies, muggy and warm with lows in the lower 70s. We will see a few pop-up showers during the morning on Wednesday, giving way to better chances of afternoon and evening storms on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

The thing we will be watching for is how much the afternoon storms stabilize the air for the evening hours and especially for Red, White, and Boom! As of now, I still have a lower end chance of storms in the forecast for Boom, with temps near 80.

For the 4th, things will remain, hot, muggy, and stormy, with on and off storms, and highs in the upper 80s. The forecast will not change much for Friday as rain and storms will be around with a very warm afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

We will watch as a weak frontal boundary will drop south on Saturday. Ahead of it, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms once again with better chances late in the day and highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday with the front stalled to the south, we should see rain showers remain south as temps will climb back to normal in the middle 80s with a mix of clouds.

As high pressure works in from the north for Monday and Tuesday, temps will fall just below normal in the lower 80s both days with plenty of Sunday.

-Dave