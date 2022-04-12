QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, quite warm, low 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late morning showers, few pm storms, stronger storms late, high 74

Thursday: Showers end very early, clearing, breezy, high 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 65

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a pretty day today with temps above normal in the upper 60s and with some well needed sunshine finally. We will see clouds increase tonight, but it will be a much warmer than normal night with lows near 60, almost 20 above normal.

Wednesday we will start with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, and isolated showers will start to work through our area by mid to late morning. Expect some thunderstorms to pop-up in the afternoon with the warm, moist, and breezy environment. Where rain and storms do not hit, temps will surge into the middle 70s. Even in areas that do get some rain, temps should approach 70 on Wednesday. Wednesday evening ahead of the cold front we will see widely scattered showers and storms.

The strongest line of storms still appears to arrive after sunset on Wednesday and just before midnight. This line does have the potential for kicking up some strong gusty winds as it blows through, and there is a chance, a small chance, but a chance that we could see a quick spin up tornado as well. The best chanced area for this will be in our far western part of the state. As this line progresses east Wednesday evening into the overnight, it will encounter a less favorable atmosphere for strong/severe storms.

But with plenty of warmth, and moisture, there will still be elements at play that keep a risk present in our area. As of now, we still remain with most of our area under a “marginal” or low risk of severe storms, with the western quarter of the state under a slightly higher “slight” risk, again mainly for Wednesday evening. Gusty winds being the main threat, but hail and an isolated tornado as the low threats as well.

The showers will move east for Thursday and we will be on the backside of this system with cooler air spilling in and clearing skies. It will remain breezy again with temps closer to normal in the lower 60s. Friday will be a nice and nearly seasonal day with highs in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. I expect a quick shot of rain overnight into Saturday with a weak cold front. This should clear the area before daybreak on Saturday, but leave a fair amount of clouds in its wake.

Temps on Saturday will only top in the upper 50s, with middle 50s expected on Easter Sunday with mixed clouds. It looks like the rain will hold off on Sunday until Sunday night. This next system will come in and give us a nice slam in temps back down below normal. With rain showers expected Monday, highs will only top in the lower 50s. Expect numbers to remain low as showers exit on Tuesday but highs only top in the lower 50s with a brisk northwest breeze.

-Dave