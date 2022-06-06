QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms, some heavy rainfall possible, low 65

Tuesday: Showers early, isolated pop-ups later, high 77

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, t-showers late into the night, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 78

Friday: Partly sunny, t-showers later into evening/night, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Things were warming up quickly, before showers and storms raced into our area this afternoon. That initial line of showers and storms contained some gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. We will see additional showers and storms this evening.

The main threats will be strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning with the storms before sunset tonight. In fact this evening should have some strong storms rolling through the area up I-71 from the southwest to the northeast just after the start of the evening commute.

Rain and storms will continue on and off overnight tonight, with heavy rain being the main threat overnight tonight with lows dropping only into the middle 60s. On Tuesday expect showers early, with a few rumbles in the morning, with pop-up storms into the afternoon, drier air will return late day on Tuesday. Highs will top in the upper 70s.

Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies, with a chance of thundershowers late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be closer to normal in the upper 70s. Better chance of rain and some rumbles expected overnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Most of the showers should be wrapping up by or just after daybreak.

Thursday skies will turn partly cloudy with highs back into the upper 70s during the day. The dry air will give us a nice night overnight into Friday with a mix of sun and clouds to start the day on Friday with rain and storms moving back into the area late in the day on Friday.

Friday night we will have a chance for a few more storms, and a few showers as a weather system passes just to our south. I do not anticipate a severe weather threat with these storms as of now, based on timing, and location of the weather system. Drier air will return for the 2nd half of the day on Saturday starting from the north and west and pushing southeast.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper to middle 70s. We will see highs remain on the nice side on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Expect a few more clouds returning on Monday of next week with highs back in the upper 70s.

-Dave