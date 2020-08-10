Rain & storms heading our way tonight, more storms this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms, some with gusty winds, low 71

Tuesday: Chance of showers & storms later, high 88

Wednesday: Chance of afternoon storms, high 88

Thursday: Sct’d storms, high 87

Friday: Storms possible later, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a hot and muggy day today, with temps back in the upper 80s. A strong bowing segment of showers and storms have been racing out of Iowa today, through Wisconsin and Illinois to the east. This line has produced 110+ mph wind gusts in Iowa this afternoon and a few tornadoes in Illinois.

This line will continue to race east at 50+mph this evening and should enter our state near sunset tonight, while weakening a bit. This should at minimum bring in showers with some storms near sunset to the west/northwest part of the state. Then this line will dive east-southeast across our area.

The line should continue to weaken as it moves across the state and fall apart before crossing the Ohio River. This still means the threat will occur in the west near 9pm, and continue to push across our area through 2am. I expect the main threat will remain being strong gusty winds.

After the showers and storms fall apart, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. This week will continue to see showers and thunderstorms on and off as a weak frontal boundary will lay across the area for much of the week. Eventually a warm front will kick north, but not far north, before a cold front slides through by early next week.

Ahead of the eventual cold front, just about every afternoon to early evening with have a chance of thunderstorms and a few showers as well. High temps will generally stay in the upper 80s through the work week. By the weekend, rain chances will go up a bit, and temps will fall a degree or two to the middle 80s.

By next Sunday night and into Monday morning a cold front will work through bringing early morning showers on Monday, and then high pressure will work in bringing in drier air next week.

-Dave