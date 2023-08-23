QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Overnight: Rain and storms move in from the north/northeast, low 73

Thursday: T-Showers early, turning partly cloudy, muggy, hot, high 94

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups, high 91

Saturday: Partly cloudy, more seasonal, high 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday-early Thursday morning,

We will continue to watch very closely rain and storms that are moving south-southwest tonight, and will bring rain and storms to our area before daybreak. Some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds, very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail possible. Lows tonight will stay in the lower to middle 70s.

In the morning we will be dealing with leftover rain and storms in our area moving south to southwest by mid to late morning this activity will move out of our area. In its wake, we will have sunshine returning and making for a very warm to hot day. The longer clouds and rain hang in the morning may make for a less hot day later.

However, the more rain we get overnight tonight into the morning Thursday, the more off the chart high humidity that we will be dealing with in the afternoon. If temps do stay down tomorrow afternoon from morning rain, it will be a trade off for higher dewpoint temps, meaning heat index values will be in the triple digits tomorrow.

Excessive heat watches are still in effect for Thursday as it is expected that heat index values will exceed 104° tomorrow. Thursday night, another overnight round of storms could blow through with temps in the middle 70s. Friday expect another sticky, very warm day with highs in the lower 90s. We will have a isolated chance of a pop-up late as a cold front will drop south.

This will bring cooler more seasonal, and more importantly, drier air for the weekend with temps falling to the low to mid 80s with sunshine returning on Saturday, and into the lower 80s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. We will remain in the lower 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies in the area.

Temps might tip up a degree or two for Tuesday ahead of our next cold front that will drop down. It does look like we will have some isolated showers late on Tuesday with the cold front, and then drier air returning for Wednesday with clearing skies. Highs on Wednesday will only top in the upper 70s.

-Dave