QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, high 66

Tonight: Rain showers, low 53

Saturday: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder, high 69

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 76

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ll see rain and storms throughout the day today, with the potential for a few of those storms to be on the strong side this afternoon. Parts of our forecast area, from about I-70 and south, are under a marginal risk for severe weather, but the primary threat for much of the area will be heavy rain, with most areas seeing more than 1.25″ of rain, with even heavier totals in our southern counties. Those areas also have a greater threat for some gusty winds, and the potential for small hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers will linger on Saturday, slowly lightening as we head throughout the day. Rain will completely taper by Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will settle in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day Sunday is still looking really good, with highs right near 70, and plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

As we kick off the next workweek, we also kick off a warming trend. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday, near 80 by Tuesday, and into the low to mid 80s as we head into the middle of the workweek. We’ll also be seeing dry conditions with lots of sunshine.

-McKenna