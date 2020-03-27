Rain & storms expected ahead of strong weekend cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and some storms possible, low 55

Saturday: Chance showers, pop-up storms, high 74

Saturday night: Heavy rain possible, storms likely with front, low 60

Sunday: Clearing skies, turning windy, daytime high 62 (falling later)

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers late, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We will continue to watch as light rain showers will be around our area this evening as the frontal boundary will slowly work its way northward. The chances for heavier rain showers and thunderstorms will increase especially after midnight tonight and before daybreak on Saturday. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 50s early and then start to climb back to the upper 50s by daybreak.

I expect that frontal boundary to lift north between US-30 and Lake Erie on Saturday and this will be the area that has the best chances of heavier rain and storms on Saturday morning. Under this front, I cannot rule out seeing scattered pop-ups during the day on Saturday with highs, the warmest of the year in the lower to middle 70.

Saturday night we will see more showers and storms moving into our area especially after midnight as the cold front will push towards our area. It appears the storms should be weakening by the time they arrive in our area. We still could see some storms with some gusty winds possible.

There is still a possibility of some of the storms having hail, mainly to the west, and an isolated tornado, while not likely, cannot be ruled out either. But again, the best chances will still be well to our northwest.

Sunday will start with rain exiting, and we will see quickly drying air with winds picking up as well. Temps will drop into the lower 60s by daybreak, and maybe climb a degree or two on Sunday, then drop late.

Monday will see cooler conditions with a mix of clouds and highs in the lower to middle 50s. We should be cooler and cloudier on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain showers will nudge north on Tuesday with the southern part of the state seeing the best chance of showers on Tuesday later.

Wednesday that chance of showers will start to make its way north, and we will have a chance of morning rain on Wednesday with some clearing later and highs in the lower 50s. Numbers should warm back into the upper 50s on Thursday with a mix of clouds.

Partly cloudy skies will be the rule next Friday with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave