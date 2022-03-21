QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 45

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d rain showers, high 61

Wednesday: Showers, storms possible later, high 68

Thursday: Stray Showers, high 58

Friday: PM Rain showers, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It was another beautiful day today with temps pushing back into the lower 70s. We will see clouds increase with winds becoming light to calm with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Clouds will increase in the morning with rain showers moving in by mid morning. Behind this main line of rain showers we will have scattered rain showers on and off with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain showers will ramp up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with warmer breezier air moving north. Temps will push into the lower 50s ahead of daybreak on Wednesday and should get into the upper 60s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be interesting as we will have a line of morning rain showers, and then there will be a lull. If we can get some clearing between this line and the afternoon storms, temps might be able to get into the lower 70s, and the likelihood of storms, some of which could be stronger would increase. If we keep cloudy, we will still be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 60s. I think in either situation, there will be a risk of storms, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds between 2pm-7pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday night the strongest part of the line will push east early, and then we will have lingering showers as an area of disturbed weather will continue to push through. In fact, there will be a couple of systems, most of them much weaker, and progressively colder that will drop through our area by the start of the weekend.

The net result will be showers and slightly above normal temps on Thursday in the upper 50s. Showers later on Friday with highs only in the upper 40s. We will have cold rain showers in the morning, with some wet snow showers mixed in north of the city on Saturday, and highs will only be in the middle to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday should be a bit drier with mixed clouds and highs in the middle 40s. Expect some clearing early on Monday with clouds later and highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave