Bands of rain, heavy at times, with embedded thunderstorms, pushed northeast ahead of low pressure moving along the Ohio River. A trailing cold front will focus some gusty storms through early afternoon over southeastern Ohio.

Temperatures will reach the low 50s, then fall back into the 40s later this afternoon. Much colder air will filter into Ohio this evening, gradually changing showers to snow showers, as readings fall back to near freezing early Friday. A light snow accumulation is possible north and west of the I-71 corridor early Friday, with flurries and gusty northwesterly winds.

High pressure will build over the weekend, resulting in decreasing clouds and wind. The weekend will start off bright and seasonably cold, as high pressure builds over the eastern portion of the country. Some cloudiness will develop Sunday ahead of the next weather system that will bring showers later on Monday and continuing Tuesday, accompanied by milder weather.

FORECAST

Thursday: Showers, turning cooler by evening. High 51

Tonight: Showers change to wet snow, windy. Low 33

Friday: Flurries early, brisk and colder. High 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 35 (26)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (27)

Monday: Showers p.m. High 48 (32)

Tuesday: Rain lingers, mild. High 52 (43)

Wednesday: Few showers. High 50 (39)