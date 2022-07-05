QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, high 91

Tonight: Storms continue, low 73

Wednesday: Showers & storms, high 90

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Pop-up storms, high 86

Saturday: Showers, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

After a nice and mostly dry holiday weekend, rain and storms arrive in full force this Tuesday, starting with our first round during the morning, tapering off briefly by early afternoon, then picking right back up later in the afternoon and continuing throughout the evening and overnight hours. We’ll see high temperatures topping the lower 90s, but with high humidity, it will feel closer to 100.

Currently our entire forecast area is under a “slight” risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. This is for storms later this afternoon and evening, with our primary threats here in Central Ohio being strong, damaging winds, as well as the potential for hail and some localized flooding.

Stormy weather continues into Wednesday morning, for a near repeat of what we’re looking at today. We will see rain and storms during the morning hours, and pop-ups arriving, once again, by Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the low 90s, but feel even warmer.

We’ll continue to see pop-up thunderstorms and showers off and on as we head through the end of the workweek and into the first of the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday starts off with showers, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. Good news is, the weekend is not a washout! Showers will taper off Saturday evening, then we’ll be looking at sunshine and drier conditions on the way for Sunday, with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Stay dry!

-McKenna