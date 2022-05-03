QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, some strong to severe, high 75

Tonight: Showers & storms tapering, low 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 71

Friday: Rain showers, high 69

Saturday: Rain earlier, high 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Showers are beginning to pick up this morning, and we will see some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity picking up throughout the morning, although I am not expecting these specific storms to be strong or severe earlier on. This will be our first round of storms for the day, and those will wrap up and move east by about midday, but then moisture and warm air will surge on the back of a stronger southwest breeze. This will allow more unstable air to build in, and stronger to severe storms could form in this environment.

Our next round of rain and storms moves in this afternoon, and our greatest threat for severe weather looks to be from about 2 PM to 8 PM this evening. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong damaging winds, but hail will also be a threat. The lower threats will be brief heavy rainfall, and we will be watching for a spin up tornado as well, with the highest threat of that in the southwest part of the state. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

We will see rain showers and storms moving out of our area by midnight with clouds and cooler air in its wake. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temps that reach up into the middle 60s. Clouds will stick around on Thursday as well, with rain showers returning late in the afternoon to evening with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain will really ramp up on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. These rain showers will continue into the first half of the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s with some breaks in the clouds later in the day. Mother’s Day Sunday is setting up to be a nicer day with highs back into the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine.

-McKenna