Rain & storms are back, and will remain for much of the extended

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain and storms early, heavy rain possible, low 64

Friday: Partly sunny, few pm storms, high 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, stray late day storm, high 89

Sunday: Storms later, high 88

Monday: Sct’d storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a fair day today temperature-wise with reading pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We have had more showers and storms starting to pop-up with us being on the western edge of an upper level low that has been slowly moving north over the past few days. We will continue to see more rain showers through sunset tonight.

After sunset, the rain and storms will start to fall apart a bit. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight with a low chance of showers overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s. On Friday that low will continue to shift to the north and we will see a few isolated showers late morning with some more isolated storms late.

Temps on Friday will top off in the lower to middle 80s. Friday night that upper low will begin to exit off to the northeast and we will see some brief ridging for Saturday with more sunshine expected. This will push our temps back into the upper 80s.

Late Saturday we will see an isolated pop-up possible as the next area of disturbed weather starts to approach our area. In fact on Sunday for Fathers day we could see an isolated shower pop-up early, but better chances of storms late in the day with highs again in the upper 80s.

Next week even though it will be Summer, it is going to go back to that Spring-like pattern of seeing showers in the forecast just about every day. The showers will be scattered with storms on Monday, but the best chances of rain appearing to be on Tuesday with rain likely and highs in the middle 80s.

We will continue with rain shower chances on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. I think the rain will start to push off to the east on Thursday with highs again in the lower 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

-Dave