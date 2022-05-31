QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, very warm, low 69

Wednesday: Clouds increase, muggy, pm storms, high 87

Thursday: On/Off showers, few rumbles, high 73

Friday: Sunny, dry, nice, high 73

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

It has been the hottest day of the year (so far), with most of our area getting to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Not record territory, but well above normal for this time of the year. We will see temps tonight only falling into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

Expect morning sunshine with clouds increasing during the morning into the afternoon. Rain showers and storms will be in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Temps will still push to the upper 80s. Some of the storms late in the day will produce strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall with training cells.

The cold front will slowly push south, and will stall near our area, and this will be problematic for Thursday as a wave of energy will push along the frontal boundary, which will give us a chance of showers and a few rumbles on a cooler Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday will start a much nicer pattern with temps back in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will be even nicer for the first weekend of June, with highs near 80 on Saturday and into the lower 80s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Chances of showers and a few storms will return for next work week with temps still in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday as a more unsettled pattern sets up ahead of a slow moving cold front.

-Dave