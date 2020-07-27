Rain & storms ahead of an evening cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms early, some with gusty winds, low 70

Tuesday: Slow clearing, lower humidity, high 86

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 89

Thursday: Sct’d showers with front, high 85

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been another hot day today ahead of the cold front. We have had heat and humidity surging in our area along with a breezy southwest wind. Highs today topped into the lower 90s. Some of the storms this evening will produce brief heavy rainfall, freq

Rain showers and storms will continue through the evening hours tonight ahead of the cold front. This should push through around midnight and will give us some drier weather after its passage. Temps will not fall much as we will drop to the lower to mid 70s at midnight.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. As the front continues to push south we will see slowly clearing skies through the day on Tuesday as temps will still remain at or slightly above normal in the middle to upper 80s with lower humidity.

We will be between systems on Wednesday with temps pushing back up into the upper 80s to near 90 for the last time this month with a good deal of sunshine. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move in on Thursday, and this will give us a chance of showers later in the day, especially in the southern half to southern third of the state.

Showers will taper off late on Thursday evening after highs in the middle 80s. Behind the front we will have more sunshine, but enjoyable temps on Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80s both days.

A low will move up into our area during the 2nd half of the weekend and this will bring up rain chances and some storms on Sunday with highs staying in the lower 80s. At this time it appears the low will slowly move across our area on Monday and this will bring additional chances for rain, some heavy, and cooler temps in the lower 80s.

-Dave