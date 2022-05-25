Columbus and Central Ohio Weather Thunderstorms will return to the forecast Thursday, and the threat for some of those becoming strong to severe will increase to the slight category, which ranks a 2 on a scale of 1-5.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers, few rumbles, low 66

Thursday: Showers, storms later, high 78

Friday: More showers, cooler, high 73

Saturday: Clearing skies, nice, high 75

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Warmer and muggier weather for the midweek as a warm front has pushed north of our area. This is pushing much higher humidity into our area, and storms are firing again into the evening hours as temps will slowly fall to the lower 70s by midnight.

Overnight scattered showers and storms will be possible, with the best chances is the western part of the state. Expect that lows tonight will dip into the middle 60s with near 100% humidity overnight. Thursday will be a day that features better chances of showers and storms, especially later, with highs in the upper 70s again. There is a slightly better chance of some of theses storms being strong to severe.

The main threats will be strong gusty winds and hail, however a threat we will have to watch for closely is the threat of heavy rainfall with any of these slow moving showers and storms. I expect all of this activity will be ahead of a slow moving cold front that will eventually track across our area and end rain chances by the weekend.

Friday will be a slightly cooler day with highs back into the lower 70s with rain showers continuing to work through our area. We will see clearing skies during the day on Saturday with highs back near normal in the middle 70s. The rest of the holiday weekend is looking great too. We will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. We will climb to the upper 80s on Memorial Day Monday.

Temps will push near 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday next week as high pressure flexes its muscles over our area, and keeps us pretty sunny, pretty dry, and pretty hot.

-Dave