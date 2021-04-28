Rain & storms ahead of a slow moving cold front, better weekend weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, few storms, breezy, low 63

Thursday: Showers and a few storms, especially near afternoon front, high 70

Friday: Clearing skies, breezy, cooler, high 61

Saturday: Frosty start, sunny, fair, high 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another warm day today, but today it is much muggier than it was yesterday. Our atmosphere is a lot more primed for some pop-up showers and storms, but there is not great forcing right now, so we are not seeing widespread rains. Rain and storms to our west will push in this evening and it will bring in additional rain and a few storms before midnight.

The main threats this evening will be some frequent lightning, isolated gusty winds with the storms, and small hail. As we head into the overnight the threat will shift to heavy rainfall, especially later tonight. The good news is that we have been fairly dry, so the ground should absorb plenty of the rain. However with additional rains on Thursday flooding threat will have to monitored.

As we head into Thursday, showers will be around early, then it appears we will have a lull mid morning before rains and storms develop ahead/along the cold front in the early afternoon north, to late evening south. Again we could have some gusty winds with a few of these storms, but heavy rain will be the main threat on Thursday.

Thursday night, the colder, drier northwest wind will push in, and that will start to clear skies from the northwest to the southeast heading into Friday. Temps will start off fine on Friday, but will struggle to the lower 60s with breezy conditions.

Friday night appears to be our last cold/frosty night for the season, as we will see temps in the mid to upper 30s in the city, and mid 30s outside of town. Saturday will see brilliant sunshine with highs back in the upper 60s. Saturday night, expect a nice night with lows near 50.

We will bounce back to the upper 70s on Sunday with lots of sunshine. Moisture will surge back north into our area Sunday night with lows near 60. We will see scattered showers and a few storms possible on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chances will remain on Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak frontal boundary will be near, and will sag south through our area toward the middle of next work week. Temps will remain in the lower to middle 70s on Tuesday and closer to 70 on Wednesday.

-Dave