Rain & storms ahead of a cold front for the midweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, patchy fog, low 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated late evening storms, high 86

Wednesday: Rain & storms around, high 84

Thursday: Rain & storms likely ahead of a cold front, high 82

Friday: Clearing skies, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a slightly cooler than normal day today, mainly due to a good deal of clouds that covered much of our area today. Tonight we will see mixed clouds with patchy dense fog forming in the southeast early and spreading northward. Temps will fall to the lower to middle 60s in most spots overnight tonight.

Tuesday the fog will burn off early to mixed clouds with temps pushing into the lower 80s by lunch with afternoon highs pushing to the middle 80s. We could see a few evening pop-up showers or a stray storm by sunset on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will see scattered showers and storms early, and then more showers and storms scattered through the day with highs in the middle to lower 80s. We will see more storms ahead of a cold front on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds on Thursday late. Thursday night the cold front will push through our area and set the stage for more sunshine for the upcoming weekend.

Friday we will see clearing skies in our area with highs running a few degrees below normal only in the middle 70s for afternoon highs. Friday night for the football games, the weather should be ideal with temps falling into the 60s during the games.

Saturday will start in the lower 50s to upper 40s early, but plenty of sunshine will get our temps to push back up into the middle 70s during the day. Saturday night will be chilly again in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday expect a great day with ample sunshine and highs near 80. Sunday night clouds will increase, and we will see a chance of showers returning on Monday with a high in the upper 70s.

-Dave